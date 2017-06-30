Richard Robert Pelletier

Richard Robert Pelletier

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Richard Robert Pelletier, 87, passed away in the early morning hours of June 29, after a long illness in Tooele.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun '17 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16) Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tooele County was issued at July 06 at 3:53AM MDT

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC