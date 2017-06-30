Green Parade
To celebrate its Fourth of July parade, Grantsville City named as grand marshals the couple who helped inspire the community to its "Tree City USA" status.Gary Fawson, and his wife, Janet, have served the community - he as the tree board chairman and she as tree board member - for 14 years.
