Fireworks spark 5-acre blaze in Lake Point
Fireworks sparked a 5-acre blaze that destroyed three outbuildings in Lake Point on the Fourth of July, according to the North Tooele Fire District.The fire started when a juvenile set off fireworks in a field off of North Sage Lane around 4 p.m. after their parents told them not to set them off, according to NTFD public information officer Ryan ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun '17
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC