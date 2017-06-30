Dry-out trend started in May holds course through June
A dry May in Tooele City was followed by an even drier June, according to data from the National Weather Service.Tooele's June precipitation total measured .24 inches, far below the normal precipitation of 1.11 inches for the month, according to Ned Bevan, cooperative weather observer for the NWS.May's precipitation finished at .99 inches, compared ... (more)
