Charley Warr was a man of 'faith, fam...

Charley Warr was a man of 'faith, family and agriculture'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

Family and friends say Erda native and lifetime resident, Charles "Charley" Robert Warr, was an advocate for farmers' rights, who loved his family foremost, but who also prized his community, Tooele Valley and working the land as a rancher. Warr was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Tooele, Utah, the second of two sons, to Nina Vorwaller and Keith Jensen Warr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun '17 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16) Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC