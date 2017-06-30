Charley Warr was a man of 'faith, family and agriculture'
Family and friends say Erda native and lifetime resident, Charles "Charley" Robert Warr, was an advocate for farmers' rights, who loved his family foremost, but who also prized his community, Tooele Valley and working the land as a rancher. Warr was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Tooele, Utah, the second of two sons, to Nina Vorwaller and Keith Jensen Warr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun '17
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC