Charley Warr was a man of 'faith, family and agriculture'

Family and friends say Erda native and lifetime resident, Charles "Charley" Robert Warr, was an advocate for farmers' rights, who loved his family foremost, but who also prized his community, Tooele Valley and working the land as a rancher. Warr was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Tooele, Utah, the second of two sons, to Nina Vorwaller and Keith Jensen Warr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.