Wild wind causes crashes, closures on...

Wild wind causes crashes, closures on I-80 Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A series of accidents on Interstate 80 due to high winds briefly shut down the freeway in Tooele County on Monday.A total of five commercial vehicles, including semitrailers and one recreation vehicle, were involved in accidents on I-80 due to wind gusts, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun 1 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC