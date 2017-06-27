Utah forecast: Windy and sizzling, with hottest temperatures in more than four decades
Not only is it hot, but it seems a sun-stroked Mother Nature decided to fan the flames of Utah's summer furnace as temperatures north to south were forecast to hit or top the triple digits on Monday. While the mercury bubbled 10-15 degrees beyond the norm for this time of year, the expected highs of 100 in Salt Lake City and 107 in St. George fell short of record-setting.
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun 1
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
