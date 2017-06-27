Utah forecast: Windy and sizzling, wi...

Utah forecast: Windy and sizzling, with hottest temperatures in more than four decades

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Not only is it hot, but it seems a sun-stroked Mother Nature decided to fan the flames of Utah's summer furnace as temperatures north to south were forecast to hit or top the triple digits on Monday. While the mercury bubbled 10-15 degrees beyond the norm for this time of year, the expected highs of 100 in Salt Lake City and 107 in St. George fell short of record-setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun 1 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16) Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tooele County was issued at June 28 at 8:48AM MDT

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC