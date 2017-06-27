Utah forecast: Windy and sizzling, with hottest temperatures in more than four decades

Not only is it hot, but it seems a sun-stroked Mother Nature decided to fan the flames of Utah's summer furnace as temperatures north to south were forecast to hit or top the triple digits on Monday. While the mercury bubbled 10-15 degrees beyond the norm for this time of year, the expected highs of 100 in Salt Lake City and 107 in St. George fell short of record-setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.