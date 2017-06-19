Triple-digit highs predicted for part...

Triple-digit highs predicted for parts of Utah

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Utah will sizzle this week with temperatures that are predicted to climb into the triple digits in parts of the state. A predicted high of 101 on Tuesday in Salt Lake City would tie a record for June 20 set in 1936.

