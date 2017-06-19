Transcript Bulletin garners awards at SPJ banquet
The Tooele Transcript Bulletin received the most number of top awards in the state in its category at an annual banquet Thursday night.The awards, sponsored by the Utah Headliners Society of Professional Journalists chapter, recognized the Transcript Bulletin as the state's third best newspaper in its division.
