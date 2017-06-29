Tooele man pleads guilty to felony ro...

Tooele man pleads guilty to felony robbery in plea deal

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to felony robbery charges during an appearance in 3rd District Court on Wednesday.Christopher James Hepner, 23, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

