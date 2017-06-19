Tooele man charged with selling drugs...

Tooele man charged with selling drugs in parking lot

A Tooele man is facing felony drug charges after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of a recreational vehicle at the UEC Theatres in Tooele.Camron Romero, 26, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.Tooele ... (more)

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun 1 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16) Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Tooele, UT

