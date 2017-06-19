Tooele man charged with selling drugs in parking lot

A Tooele man is facing felony drug charges after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of a recreational vehicle at the UEC Theatres in Tooele.Camron Romero, 26, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.Tooele ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.