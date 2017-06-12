Tooele City Fire Department presented award for July fire
The Tooele City Fire Department was recognized earlier this month for its efforts battling the wildfire that destroyed 11 homes and damaged 17 more on July 19, 2016.Tooele City firefighters were recognized as the Utah State Firefighters Association Fire Department of the Year during the association's convention from June 7-10 in ... (more)
