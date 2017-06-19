Three injured in Main Street crash
Two people were transported by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center following a crash at the intersection of 600 North and Main Street in Tooele Monday evening.A white S-10 pickup truck had a green light and was traveling westbound through the intersection to turn north onto Main Street, according to Tooele City police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun 1
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC