TATC president announces he will retire at end of year

Scott Snelson, who has served as president of Tooele Applied Technology College since the college was established by the state Legislature in 2009, has announced he will retire at the end of this year.His retirement will be effective Dec. 31, 2017.During Snelson's tenure at TATC, the college has experienced marked growth in students, facilities and ... (more)

