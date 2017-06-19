TATC president announces he will retire at end of year
Scott Snelson, who has served as president of Tooele Applied Technology College since the college was established by the state Legislature in 2009, has announced he will retire at the end of this year.His retirement will be effective Dec. 31, 2017.During Snelson's tenure at TATC, the college has experienced marked growth in students, facilities and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun 1
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC