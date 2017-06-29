Stansbury to get SR-138 crosswalk and underpass?
The Stansbury Park Service Agency still plans to pursue a pedestrian underpass below state Route 138 but there will be another option for passage across the highway.During the service agency board meeting Wednesday evening, chairman Neil Smart said the Utah Department of Transportation plans to create a controlled intersection at SR-138 and ... (more)
