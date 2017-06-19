Photographer and gardener Robert Clinton Bauer was a big, cuddly teddy-bear of a man, with a love for the joys of living that never wavered right up to the moment on June 11, 2017, when cancer of the esophagus took his life.Bob was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Tooele, Utah, to Clinton and Lucy Bauer, who gave him a gregarious nature and encouraged his ... (more)

