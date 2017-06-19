On a dusty Pony Express Trail, the unexpected can happen
If there's a place where light, wind and time often converge to create the delightfully unexpected, it's the Pony Express Trail in Tooele County.During the late afternoon of June 11, I was on the trail to photograph the 2017 Pony Express Trail re-ride through the county.
