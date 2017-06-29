Ogden man faces charges after traffic stop finds stolen vehicle

An Ogden man is facing a felony charge after a traffic stop by the Utah Highway Patrol in connection to a stolen vehicle.Johnny Richard Fulton, 39, is charged with second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of possession or ... (more)

