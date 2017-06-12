Irmgard K Ahlstrom
After a three-year battle with cancer, Irmgard Ahlstrom passed away peacefully in her home on June 6, 2017.Irmgard was born April 29, 1934 to Wilhelm Klaefker and Luise Stadtleander Klaefker in Schluesselburg Wasserstrasse, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun 1
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC