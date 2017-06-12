Irmgard K Ahlstrom

After a three-year battle with cancer, Irmgard Ahlstrom passed away peacefully in her home on June 6, 2017.Irmgard was born April 29, 1934 to Wilhelm Klaefker and Luise Stadtleander Klaefker in Schluesselburg Wasserstrasse, Germany.

