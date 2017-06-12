His large planters greet visitors to Tooele High School's front entryway. Another 26 once dotted Tooele City's Main Street.But customers will find his most recent work at the side of his Tooele home and it's all for sale.After 19 years at the Tooele Arts Festival, Phil Jones' concrete fountains, planters, pavers and garden sculptures are readily ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.