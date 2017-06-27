Grantsville council denies general pl...

Grantsville council denies general plan amendments

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Two general plan amendments and a rezone were denied by the Grantsville City Council during its meeting last Wednesday evening.MJC Holdings, LLC representative Brian Hilton presented both proposed general plan amendments, which involved changing property designations from rural residential 1-acre lots to low density residential with half-acre ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honry Jun 1 Hornyhot699 1
Volunteer in Tooele May '17 kschaefer 1
Am here seeking a serious long term relationship May '17 Paul 1
Home Wreckers!!! Mar '17 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16) Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tooele County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,397 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC