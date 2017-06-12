Free lunch program for kids continues at Tooele City parks
Tooele County School District is serving free lunch for kids in three Tooele City parks this summer.The school district has teamed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to feed children via the Summer Food Service Program at Dow James, Elton, and Rancho Park.In previous years the summer lunch program was held in three elementary schools in Tooele ... (more)
