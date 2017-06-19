Fire restrictions ordered for 5 Utah counties
A fire restriction order for five Utah counties went into effect Thursday as weather forecasts call for extremely dry conditions in the coming weeks. The order, signed by Utah State Forester Brian Cottam, calls for restrictions to all unincorporated private and all state lands within Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties.
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honry
|Jun 1
|Hornyhot699
|1
|Volunteer in Tooele
|May '17
|kschaefer
|1
|Am here seeking a serious long term relationship
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar '17
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar '17
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
