Edward Mehalich
Our beloved father and patriarch of our family, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Edward Mehalich, passed away in his care home with his family and caregiver Mary Pitt by his side, on June 17, 2017, at 5:30 a.m.His sons and granddaughter surrounded him as he passed away peacefully in his sleep from congestive ... (more)
