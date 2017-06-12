DUP Museum to be honored at 150-year ...

DUP Museum to be honored at 150-year celebration

The public is invited to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first civic building built and used in Tooele County.The "Courthouse Sesquicentennial Celebration" will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on the plaza west of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum at 39 E. Vine Street.The structure, constructed of stone from Settlement Canyon, was completed in ... (more)

