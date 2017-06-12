Driver in Tooele crash with semitrailer dies from injuries
Tyler Strickland, 28, was driving a Ford F-150 on state Route 138 about 7 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and was hit by a semitrailer. The Utah Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Strickland died from his injuries.
