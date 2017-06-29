Dennis Arthur Hope

Dennis Arthur Hope

Dennis Arthur Hope of Tooele, Utah died Friday, June 23, 2017, just a few days following his 72nd birthday, after years of complications from his battle with cancer. He was born to Arthur Carl Hope and Golda Fae Price on June 19, 1945 in Rexburg, Idaho.

