City adopts new $43.3M budget

1 hr ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

About 25 percent of Tooele City's $43.3 million 2017-18 fiscal year budget will go toward employee wages and benefits, according to Mayor Patrick Dunlavy.Tooele City employs 267 people, with wages and benefits currently set at $10.5 million, according to Kami Perkins, the city's human resources director.The city council approved the new budget with ... (more)

