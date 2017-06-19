Citizen scientists needed
Spotting fireflies in Utah is still a rare treat, but more and more residents are answering the call of local scientists searching for firefly habitats. It all started in 2013, when Christy Bills, Entomology Collections Manager at the Natural History Museum of Utah, teamed up with Seth Bybee, an evolutionary biologist at Brigham Young University to create a Citizen Science project enlisting Utahn's to help them track firefly populations.
