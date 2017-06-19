Candidates set for upcoming primary, general elections

Filing dates for the upcoming municipal and special service elections are over, with the following candidates filed:Tooele CityMayor: Steve Pruden, Dave McCall, Debbie Winn.Two City Council seats: Jeffery P. Saunders, Raja C. Ratnayake, Melodi M. Gochis, Rusty Thomas, Scott Wardle.Grantsville CityMayor: Todd Stewart, Mike Colson, Brent K.

