Tooele man facing charges after pulli...

Tooele man facing charges after pulling knife at high school

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in connection with a knife being pulled on students at Tooele High School on April 10.Andrew D. Horn Moreno, 19, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises and criminal trespass on school property.A Tooele ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home Wreckers!!! Mar 19 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar '17 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC