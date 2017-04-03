Tooele man faces felony drug possession charge

A Tooele man is facing a felony drug charge after he was stopped by police for not having a registration plate on his motorcycle.Christopher L. Fernandez, 32, is charged with third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a denied license.A ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.