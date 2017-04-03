Public star parties scheduled for Salt Lake, Tooele counties
The 2017 season of public astronomical observing sessions begins this month at sites in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. The Salt Lake Astronomical Society invites the public to study planets, nebulas, galaxies, stars and other space objects through large telescope and to learn about the spring sky from knowledgeable amateur astronomers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC