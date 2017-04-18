More zone changes on tap to help meet...

More zone changes on tap to help meet area housing needs?

A Bountiful real estate developer would like to build 125 townhouses on 9.15 acres at approximately 850 N. 100 East in Tooele.But in order to move forward, zoning in the area would need to be changed from general commercial to high-density residential.

