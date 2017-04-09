High and dry no longer
Dozens of beached sailboats that spent two years on the shore of Utah's drought-stricken Great Salt Lake were hoisted on cranes back into the briny waters Thursday after winter storms raised lake levels. "Mother Nature has been very kind to us," said Janet Robins, the commodore of the 140-year-old Great Salt Lake Yacht Club, comprised of the self-proclaimed "world's saltiest sailors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC