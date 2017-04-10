Grantsville man caught with drugs, gu...

Grantsville man caught with drugs, gun during arrest

A Grantsville man wanted on warrants is facing additional criminal charges in connection with his arrest by Tooele City police officers.Toby D. Baty, 24, is charged with second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony forge ... (more)

