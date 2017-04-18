Coombs sworn in Thursday as Grantsville's new city attorney
Brett Coombs In a ceremony at Grantsville City Hall Thursday morning, Brett Coombs was sworn in as the newest Grantsville City attorney.Coombs' appointment was approved by the Grantsville City Council during a special meeting Wednesday at City Hall.A Tooele High graduate, Coombs last worked for Akerman LLP where his focus was representing large ... (more)
