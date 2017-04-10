City Hall reviewing high-density housing proposal

The Tooele City Council is expected to vote next month on proposed changes to the city's zoning map and general plan that could allow for a high-density residential development at approximately 2400 N. 600 East.And a nearby fish food plant hopes the city council doesn't pass it.Alan Cohen owns about 18 acres in the area south of Liddiard Home ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.