Boekweg-Park
Andrew and Beckie Boekweg are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter, Courtney, to Devin Park, son of Frank and Randi Park, on April 7, 2017, in the Salt Lake Temple. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tooele East Stake Center, 752 N. 520 East.
