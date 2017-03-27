West Valley man pleads guilty to drug...

West Valley man pleads guilty to drug charges

The West Valley man facing felony drug charges in connection with an attempt to evade police at the Tooele Walmart accepted a plea deal from the state during a court appearance Tuesday.Roberto M. Marquez, 40, pleaded guilty to amended counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession with intent to ... (more)

