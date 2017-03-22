Wastewater deal reached by county, Tooele City

Tooele County and Tooele City have reached an agreement that will keep wastewater flowing from county-owned property to the city for treatment.The Tooele County Commission and Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy signed an interlocal agreement specifying the conditions under which the city will continue to provide sewer service to Deseret Peak Complex ... (more)

