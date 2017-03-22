Utah cities break record high temperatures
Salt Lake City and other municipalities shattered record highs for the date Saturday and came within two degrees of the record for highest temperature in March. On Saturday afternoon, temperatures climbed to 79 degrees, well above the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1972, according to the National Weather Service.
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
