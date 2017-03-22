Utah cities break record high tempera...

Utah cities break record high temperatures

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake City and other municipalities shattered record highs for the date Saturday and came within two degrees of the record for highest temperature in March. On Saturday afternoon, temperatures climbed to 79 degrees, well above the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1972, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home Wreckers!!! Mar 19 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar 15 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC