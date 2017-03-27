UTA looking for individuals to serve ...

UTA looking for individuals to serve on advisory panel

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Transit Authority is looking for individuals to serve on a citizen advisory group to advise the agency on accessibility issues for people with disabilities. Individuals who are interested in serving on the panel - the Committee on Accessible Transportation - must reside in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele or Utah counties.

