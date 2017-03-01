Two Tooele women charged with mail th...

Two Tooele women charged with mail theft, auto burglary

Two Tooele women face charges in connection to mail theft and vehicle burglary after a routine traffic stop in Tooele City on Feb. 19.Lola Anderson, 19, is charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, 12 counts of misdemeanor mail theft, three counts of misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle.

