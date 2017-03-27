Tooele woman charged with attempted murder
Erma Jean Prince, 20, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and second-degree felony aggravated assault. William Dean Ericson, 45, is also charged with third-degree felony obstructing justice and misdemeanor tampering with evidence in connection with the assault.
