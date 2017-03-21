Tooele OKs agreement with state for wildfire assistance
Financial resources from the State of Utah to battle wildfires within or on the periphery of city limits will become available to Tooele City on July 1.The Tooele City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a cooperative agreement with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to participate in a plan that helps defray the cost ... (more)
