Tooele man sentenced to prison for convenience store shooting
A Tooele man is facing three years to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree felony attempted murder. Vernal George Wright, 38, was found guilty on the attempted murder charge and misdemeanor reckless endangerment during a jury trial on Jan. 5. The two-day trial ended with the nine-member jury arriving at a guilty verdict after several hours of deliberation.
