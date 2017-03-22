Tooele man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in stabbing

A Tooele man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Tooele City last December.Jose Arturo Quijada-Gonzalez, 19, pleaded guilty to an amended count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment during his arraignment in 3rd District Court on Monday.

