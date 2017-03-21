Tooele man charged with unlawful sexual conduct with minor

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in connection to unlawful sexual contact with an underage victim.Gilbert Graham, 62, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old.Tooele City police were contacted by the South Salt Lake Police Department about an investigation into Graham and a 16-year-old ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.