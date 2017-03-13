Tire wall catches fire at UMC
A massive plume of black smoke was visible from the Utah Motorsports Campus Monday afternoon after a tire wall caught fire at the race track. Firefighters from Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department and North Tooele Fire District were dispatched to UMC at 4:47 p.m. for a tire fire, which occurred on the track near the clubhouse, according to Grantsville City Fire Chief Casey Phillips.
