Tire wall catches fire at UMC

A massive plume of black smoke was visible from the Utah Motorsports Campus Monday afternoon after a tire wall caught fire at the race track. Firefighters from Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department and North Tooele Fire District were dispatched to UMC at 4:47 p.m. for a tire fire, which occurred on the track near the clubhouse, according to Grantsville City Fire Chief Casey Phillips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.