Tire wall catches fire at UMC

Tire wall catches fire at UMC

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

A massive plume of black smoke was visible from the Utah Motorsports Campus Monday afternoon after a tire wall caught fire at the race track. Firefighters from Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department and North Tooele Fire District were dispatched to UMC at 4:47 p.m. for a tire fire, which occurred on the track near the clubhouse, according to Grantsville City Fire Chief Casey Phillips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC